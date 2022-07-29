Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VEU stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

