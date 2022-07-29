SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,545 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $45,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 85,963 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

