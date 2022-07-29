SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,042 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 17,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,684. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

