SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,602,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,495. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

