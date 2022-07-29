Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 35 at Credit Suisse Group

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stadler Rail from CHF 50 to CHF 45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stadler Rail in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Stadler Rail alerts:

Stadler Rail Stock Performance

OTC SRAIF opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35. Stadler Rail has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

About Stadler Rail

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stadler Rail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stadler Rail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.