Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 16.1 %

SWK stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $203.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $160,712,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

