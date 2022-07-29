Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.
SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 16.1 %
SWK stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $203.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $160,712,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
