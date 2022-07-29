Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Tobam acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Essex LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $123.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

