State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.24 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,975,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,458,000 after buying an additional 465,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $243,127,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.78 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

