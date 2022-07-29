State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

