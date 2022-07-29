State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

