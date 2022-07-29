State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $390.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.81. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

