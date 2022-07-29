State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,742 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.25.

NYSE:MCO opened at $306.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

