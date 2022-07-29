Stephens Cuts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $400.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens to $400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.78.

Pool Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $359.89 on Tuesday. Pool has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.93.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

