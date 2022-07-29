Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) PT Raised to C$2.22

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Couloir Capital to C$2.22 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$3.37 price target on shares of Steppe Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

STGO opened at C$1.10 on Monday. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.95 and a 12-month high of C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,144,550.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.31.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

