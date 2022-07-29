Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $153.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.86.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $133.18 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,295 shares of company stock worth $6,384,272. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

