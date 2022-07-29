Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 94300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its flagship asset is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

