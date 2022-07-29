StockNews.com Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TRV opened at $155.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day moving average is $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

