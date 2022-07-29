Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.