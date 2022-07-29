Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys 136,379 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,379 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after buying an additional 915,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after buying an additional 3,268,354 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after buying an additional 113,285 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after buying an additional 905,366 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. 12,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

