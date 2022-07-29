Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys 136,379 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,379 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after buying an additional 3,268,354 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 816.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after purchasing an additional 915,251 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 905,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 807,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 416,652 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.88. 12,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

