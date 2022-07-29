Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,993. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10.

