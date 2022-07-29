Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 65,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

