Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,647 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 4.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,621. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

