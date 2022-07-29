Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 993 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.86. 65,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

