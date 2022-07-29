Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 4.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.11. 28,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,940,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 269,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 37,857 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,892,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

