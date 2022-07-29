SwissBorg 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $754,507.00 (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges. SwissBorg has a market cap of $204.65 million and $754,507.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,095.09 or 0.99968698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00128059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033057 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwissBorg Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.