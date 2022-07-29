Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYF. Stephens increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 120,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

