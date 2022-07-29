T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $120.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,798,000 after buying an additional 49,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 637,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,388,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

