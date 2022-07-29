TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $5.33

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.08. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 52,366 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

