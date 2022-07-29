Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is NorthRock Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 2.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $28,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $159.78 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average of $195.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

