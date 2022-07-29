TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,734. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

NYSE SNX opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

