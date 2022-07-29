TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SNX traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,568. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,734. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.