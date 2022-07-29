Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

TECK opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Teck Resources by 32.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after buying an additional 1,687,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after buying an additional 262,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

