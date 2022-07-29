Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.07.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,892. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 41,077 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

