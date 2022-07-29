Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 426.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

