Textron (NYSE:TXT) PT Lowered to $84.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.
Textron Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:TXT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,861. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
Textron Company Profile
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textron (TXT)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.