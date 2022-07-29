Textron (NYSE:TXT) PT Lowered to $84.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,861. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

