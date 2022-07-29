The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Boeing worth $188,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,202 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.19. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

