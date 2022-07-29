The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $159.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

