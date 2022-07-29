The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,582 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 3.6% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $51,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $146,372,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,413,789. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $276.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

