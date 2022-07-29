The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.89. 82,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,413,789. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

