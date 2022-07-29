TheStreet Downgrades Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to C+

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $97.08 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

