TheStreet Downgrades Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to D

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLRS. Barclays dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VLRS opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $697,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 70.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 20.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.