Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.55. 354,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,876,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.67.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. The company provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products; beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products.

