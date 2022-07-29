Tower Bridge Advisors Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 23,610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $254,799,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 81,842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Adobe by 56.1% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 116,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,214,000 after buying an additional 41,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.47 and a 200-day moving average of $432.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

