Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $239.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.71. The firm has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

