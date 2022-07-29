Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 9,585 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 170,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,532. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.