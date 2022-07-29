TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.54. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $473,450.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,424.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,095. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

