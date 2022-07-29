Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 7.4%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 2,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 74,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $886.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.35 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 28.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

