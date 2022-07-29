Truist Financial Cuts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $770.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $788.00 to $770.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $728.85.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.6 %

ORLY opened at $707.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

