Truist Financial Raises Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Price Target to $26.00

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. Southern States Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

See Also

